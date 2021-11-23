Gujarat Man Who Lost His Pet to Ailment Opens India's First Multi-speciality Veterinary Hospital

Ahmedabad now has a non-profit, fully-equipped veterinary hospital that also has India’s first vet ventilator. The hospital that recently opened its gate to animals and their owners is called BestBuds Pet Hospital and has a founding story worth listening to.

The BestBuds Pet Hospital was founded by Shaival Desai, a man hailing from Gujarat. Desai laid the foundation of the vet hospital to commemorate the loss he had to experience last year when he lost his dog. The canine was suffering from ailments that needed immediate medical attention. However, due to the lack of proper medical facilities in the city, Desai had to see his dog breathe its last.

“The idea for a multi-specialty hospital for pets struck when I lost my dog a year ago. It was an extremely painful loss. I lost my dog because he couldn’t get proper facilities for the treatment. That is when I decided to build a hospital for pets in the city," Desai told ANI.

The hospital that Desai has built has fully-equipped and functioning operation theatres and is a non-profit establishment. Any animal coming to the hospital would be treated free of cost. Moreover, this Ahmedabad hospital hones the country’s first vet ventilator. “The hospital is a one-stop solution to all health-related problems related to pets. The operation theatres are fully-equipped," Desai added.

Since the news got the spotlight on social media, netizens are in awe of the gesture that Desai did for his pet and the noble deeds he has done. People appreciated the gesture and wished that the news gain more traction.

One user wrote, “As a token of respect for his work, dedication, and love towards animals, we should make this trending."

Another wrote, “Your pet would be so proud of you."

“Great initiative! Shaival Desai is a true hero," wrote one user.

Desai’s efforts come at a time when pets were abandoned in abundance during the peak of the pandemic. The misinformation that pets can also transfer the Coronavirus became the trigger for this unfortunate deed.

