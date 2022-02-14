Gujarat Titans Trolled Over 'Boring Logo' as IPL 2022 Fans Mock Franchise's 'Minimalist Design'

Gujarat Titans, IPL’s newest entrant, may have bagged the likes of Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubhman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, David Miller, Matthew Wade ahead and during the IPL 2022 Auction but it the franchise’s “official logo" that’s grabbed eyeballs on the Internet. It all began on February 9 when the new IPL franchise changed its display picture on Facebook. The “logo" is rather minimalist and has the team’s name in all-bold letters with a white background. IPL fans were quick to notice the team’s Facebook pic update and wondered if Gujarat Titans had taken the easy route to keep things simple (read bland).

It’s worth noting that the new franchise may introduce their new fanbase with a more intricate logo as the IPL 2022 inches closer but till then, IPL fans are busy roasting the Gujarat Titans for their choice of design or lack thereof.

Advertisement

“Best ever logo i have seen in my whole life. I am grateful to see who designed this logo," wrote one user.

“I think the logo designer should be awarded with all the highest awards of the world for this extraordinary design."

“What a creative logo. Thank you Gujrat Titans."

“This happens when your graphic designer is on notice period and the client is asking for a design.."

“Where is logo?" another user commented.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans spent 89.85 crore in total to retain and buy these T20 stars they hope will help them in winning their maiden season title.

New Zealand fast bowler Ferguson was their most expensive buy of the auction they locked him in at a cool Rs 10 crore. Allrounder Rahul Tewatia was their next costliest buy s they shelled out Rs 9 crore for him. India pacer Mohammed Shami completed their top-three most expensive list having been bought at Rs 6.25 crore.

Advertisement

GT have eight overseas players in their squad including Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Matthew Wade, Jason Roy, David Miller, Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph and Dominic Drakes.

You can check the entire squad here.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.