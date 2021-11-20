Popular Gujarati folk singer Urvashi Radadiya recently shared a video of her performance during which she was showered with a bucketful of cash. In the Instagram reel, the singer is performing on a stage already strewn with currency notes. As she continues singing with other musicians, a man comes from behind and unloads a steel container full of currency notes on her. Urvashi removes the pile of currency notes from her and her harmonium, and continues the performance. Later in the video, the same man showers Rs 500 notes on her one by one, making for an interesting spectacle. In her post, the folk singer informed that the event was organised during the Tulsi vivah ceremony organised by the Shri Samast Hirawadi Group in Gujarat.

Advertisement

Urvashi also thanked her fans and attendees for showering her with “priceless love." Her video has garnered nearly 2.5 lakh views since it was uploaded on Instagram, and also accumulated more than 16,500 likes. The comment section was filled with people’s varied reactions to the video.

A user said the folk singer’s voice and luck have both worked very well for her, while another commented, “God bless you with the voice." A third user was surprised with the currency shower at the event, and said, “Baap re! paiso ki baarish."

In her Instagram bio, Urvashi has called herself the “Queen of Gujarati folk", and the singer has a strong base of more than 2 lakh followers on the social media platform. The folk singer recently met Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during an event in Gandhinagar. According to her caption, a New Year Snehmilan event was organised by BJP’s Gandhinagar unit which was also attended by the Chief Minister.

In the pictures posted by the singer, Patel is seen facilitating Urvashi on the stage where people from different fields were present.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.