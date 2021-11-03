Gujarati Rendition of Viral Manike Mage Hithe Song Has Netizens Grooving

Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva's version of Sinhala song Manike Mage Hithe spread like a wildfire on the Internet. The video went viral in no time and added lakhs of views to its count, daily. From common netizens to Bollywood stars, everyone was hung on this melodious tune. Cashing on the popularity of the song, many independent music creators released their own renditions in different Indian languages. We saw versions of Manike Mage Hithe in Bengali, Tamil, Hindi, Bhojpuri languages and now, we have yet another addition to this list. And this time it's in Gujarati.

Instagram user Yashri Giri recently uploaded a Gujarati version of the viral Sinhala song and it soon caught everyone's attention. The video shows two girls dressed in black suits humming the Gujarati version of Manike Mage Hithe. The hook line of the original, however, has been left unchanged even in the Gujarati version.

Watch the video here

Since being shared online last month, the clip so far has garnered nearly 5 thousand views along with several appreciative comments. Posting their reaction, Instagram users' hailed the Gujarati version and lauded the singer for her musical experiment

The trend of Indian languages rendition of Manike Mage Hithe started with the Tamil version created by Anas Shajahan. The version gained traction on social media and inspired other artists as well. Anas' version got so popular that the music producer of the original Sinhala song collaborated for a Malayalam version. Sharing her reaction to the overwhelming love showered on the song, Yohani had said it felt amazing to see other artists use the song in their videos

Yohani toured India for musical concerts in Gurugram and Hyderabad in September end. She was also seen making a guest appearance on the popular reality show Bigg Boss 15

The original upload of Manike Mage Hithe on Yohani’s YouTube channel has received over 173 million views so far.

