Gujarat's Kshama Bindu Celebrated First Karwa Chauth After Marrying Herself

The 24-year-old Gujarat woman, Kshama Bindu, who tied the knot with herself just celebrated her first-ever Karvachauth. She took to her official Instagram handle and shared images of herself. “Aaj pehla karwa chauth manaya, Maine khudko jab aaine pe dekha, Apna khoya guroor nazar aaya, Happy Karwa chauth," read the caption. In the images, she can be seen looking at her reflection in the mirror through a sieve.

Kshama, who works for a private firm, earlier shared that she tried to look for any woman who had married herself or had practised solo game in India but couldn’t find any. Due to this, she also believes that her marriage might mark the first instance of “self-love" in the country. “Maybe I am the first to set an example of self-love in our country."

Highlighting the significance of sologamy, Kshama said it is a commitment towards oneself and “an act of self-acceptance". She emphasized that her marriage is no different as people often marry someone they fall for, and she loves herself. Kshama also noted that her decision to get hitched to herself can be irrelevant to some people.

Kshama also went for a honeymoon in the first week of August and wished to capture “special moments". TOI quoted her as saying, “Like any bride, I am very excited for my honeymoon. I will leave for Goa on August 7 and will record all my special moments there on my mobile phone." She continued by chalking all the places she would visit, and went on to sing praises about the Arambol Beach.

Calling it her “favourite dream destination in Goa", Kshama, was to celebrate her birthday too on August 10. She said, “I will be spending a lot of time at the vibrant Arambol beach, where I can wear a bikini without anyone ogling at me."

