'Gulab Jamun Chaat' with Curd and Tamarind Chutney is Giving Sweet Lovers Nightmares

First they came for Rasgulla, and now, it’s the turn of Gulab Jamun. A video of a chaat being made from Gulab Jamun is giving the fans of the sweet nightmares. Firstly, curd is poured on the sweet, followed by tamarind chutney and a green chutney. Lastly, it’s garnished with ‘papdi’ and sev. See the video here:

“Show me worst than this …. Kya hai ye? Aise kaise koi kar sakta he gulab jamun ke sath?"

Netizens had strong reactions to the dish.

“Maro mujhe, maro!"

“Gulab jamun, Pudhina chutney, Is there an app to stop these in weekends."

“Kabhi chocolate maggi taste ki hai, n then butter coffee, u don’t have an idea how much I suffered that day."

“Stop this pl."

“May you burn in hell for doing this!!"

“Plz plz ab koi legal action hona chahiye."

“Why should i suffer alone."

Last year, a similar preparation called Rasgulla chat horrified sweet lovers. In the video, a person squeezes the syrup out of two rasgullas and cuts them in two with a tong after placing them on a serving plate. They are then topped with yogurt and tamarind chutney and finally garnished with some masala, almonds, cashews, raisins, and of course, some more dripping of that tamarind chutney. Such bizarre foods are not new to Indians. Recently, someone ditched the regular potato and spiced water filling in a Golgappa and replaced it with Butter chicken, the tomato and cream-based chicken dish, while last month someone made a Maggi milkshake that was making foodies go crazy. The image showed soupy Maggi noodles dunked in creamy milk. To all budding chefs out there, we’d like to say, please stop making these combinations. Please.

