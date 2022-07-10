'Gulabi Aankhen' Kid is Back With 'Mere Mehboob Qayamat' Rendition and it's Too Adorable

Kid who went viral for his song Gulabi Aankhein is winning the internet again; Find out how

A few years back, a video of a little kid made the internet go crazy after him, as he cutely sang Gulabi Aankhein in his school uniform. Well, guess what? That kid has grown up, and now another video of his new rendition has set the internet ablaze. In the now-viral video, the boy is phenomenally singing legendary Kishore Kumar’s iconic song Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi. The mesmerising video was tweeted by IAS Officer Awanish Sharan on July 8, and it will honestly leave you wanting to play it on loop.

Dropping the video on his official Twitter account, Awanish wrote in the caption, “Made my day," and ended it with a red heart emoticon. In the video, the boy is not only singing beautifully but also playing the piano along. It appears that the little boy has received training, and now his talent is blossoming stunningly. While his childhood singing was extremely cute and adorable, his voice has completely transformed now and sounds very soothing to the ears.

Advertisement

Among the flooded comments on the post, we have also found one user who shared the before and after comparison video of this little cute singer. The drastic difference between the two will leave you stunned.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the netizens have loved his efforts. They believed that it is amazing that at such a young age he knows what his passion is, moreover, he continues to work so hard in achieving the same. One user commented, “Excellent efforts. He has a very good vocal chord. With proper guidance, he can be a very good singer too. All the very best to him & you both Parents too." Another user revealed that his name is Jainil Bathyal and he also has a YouTube channel called The Joyful Singer, which has more than 4 thousand subscribers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.