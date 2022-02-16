Gulmarg's Snow Taj Mahal is the Newest Wonder Leaving Visitors Spellbound

There is something special about Taj Mahal. People have tried creating replicas of the wonder of the world but none was like the unique snow Taj Mahal sculpted in Gulmarg. According to the ANI report, the sculpture is built by the members of the hotel Grand Mumtaz. The team had the vision to create something memorable for the tourists. Earlier, the igloo cafe was one of the most visited places by tourists. They used to enjoy having an exquisite dining experience inside the snow cafe. Now, the tourists have one more place added to their itinerary in Gulmarg with the snow Taj Mahal. As per the report by the news agency, it took 17 days to complete the sculpture. The height of the sculpture is around 16 feet and it covers the area of 24 feet by 24 feet. Tourists, who are visiting Gulmarg this season, are not leaving the city without getting a picture with this extravagant and mesmerizing replica of Taj Mahal.

“We wanted to create some resemblance with the name of the hotel keeping in mind to create something that can be talked about for a long time. We wanted to make it memorable for people. Approximately 100 hours of time has gone into this. This place has already become a centre of attraction for tourists," Satyajeet Gopal, General Manager of Grand Mumtaz Hotel told the news agency.

Advertisement

Tourists, who have visited this place, are urging people to come and experience the view of the site. They believe that this is a great concept which is adopted by the hotel. The site has become the second most visited site in the past few days after igloo cafe.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.