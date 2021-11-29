Gunshot Victim Reunites With Medical Student Who Saved Him 25 Years Ago

It was an emotional reunion between a gunshot victim and the doctor who saved him, as they met 25 years after the incident. Earlier this month, Baltimore resident Damon Walker reunited with the medical student who had offered him help after he was shot in 1996. The footage shared by WBAL shows how Damon met Dr. Michael Franks, who was a medical student at the time. The near-fatal incident took place on New Year’s Day 1996, however, the timely arrival of Franks saved Damon’s life. According to WBAL, Damon encountered a robber who looted and shot him near Baltimore’s Hamburg Street Bridge. It was a few seconds later that a car pulled up and a man reached out to him to bring him immediate medical attention.

Franks told WBAL that at the time of the incident, he was also leaving a celebration. However, he took a wrong turn, putting him on the path where the gunfire took place. Franks witnessed the incident and saw Damon critically lying on the street. “I knew he was in trouble and he didn’t have 10 to 15 minutes for an ambulance to come," he recalled.

Franks, who was a University of Maryland medical student at the time, carried Damon in his car and took him to Shock Trauma centre a few minutes away.

It took 25 years for Damon to find the man who saved his life that night. According to CNN, Damon and his mother found Franks after searching for him on the internet. A phone call to Franks, who is now a urologist at Virginia Urology, made the reunion possible. The report also mentioned that the 52-year-old doctor was initially unaware of what happened to Damon or if he had survived.

Talking about his reunion with Damon, Franks said that the two talked, connected, and hugged each other. “We went and had some lunch across the street from my office and just talked a little more and processed things," Franks told CNN.

