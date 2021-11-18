Gurgaon Gurdwaras Offer Space to Muslims for Namaz Amidst Row

Due to the objection by local people and various Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) the district administration of Gurugram on November 3 cancelled permission to offer Namaz at 8 designated places. These locations include Bengali Basti Sector-49, V-Block DLF-III, Surat Nagar Phase-1, Outside Khedi Majra village, on Dwarka Expressway near Daulatabad village, Sector-68 near village Ramgarh, Near DLF Square Tower and village Rampur to Nakhdola Road. Apart from this, a committee has also been constituted by the Deputy Commissioner Gurugram to identify the places to offer Namaz, in which Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), members of Hindu/Muslim organization and other social organizations have been included. Amid protests by right-wing groups in Gurgaon against the offering ‘namaz’ in the open, Haryana’s Home Minister Anil Vij said on November 7 that everyone should hold religious events inside places of worship. Such events should be avoided on the roads without the permission of the administration, Vij told reporters in Ambala. “Everyone should hold religious events inside their religious places," he said.

Now, Gurdwaras in Gurgaon have opened their doors and are allowing Muslims to hold their namaz indoors. Posting on Twitter, Hemkunt Foundation’s Harteerath Singh wrote that the Sadar Bazaar Gurudwara is now open for Muslims wishing to offer their Namaz there.

The Sona Chowk Gurudwara has also opened its doors. Speaking to Scroll, Sherdil Singh Sindhu, the president of the Sona Chowk gurudwara said, “We won’t be mute spectators to what has been happening." Built in 1934, the Sona Chowk Gurudwara is believed to be the oldest Sikh place of worship in the Haryana district adjoining Delhi.

It wasn’t just Gurdwaras, according to Scroll, Gurugram residents too are stepping forward to offer safe spaces. 40-year-old Akshay Yadav, who runs a wildlife tourism business and rents out commercial space in Sector 12, told a small group of Muslims in his neighbourhood that they could use his property – his home, the roof of a children’s hospital and a shop that is currently lying vacant – for afternoon namaz. Since they did not want to invade his personal space, and access to the roof of the hospital was not direct, the group gathered for prayers in his shop.

On November 5, BJP leader Kapil Mishra attended Govardhan puja held at a site in Gurgaon’s Sector 12A, where Muslims used to offer ‘namaz’ every week. The puja was organised by Samyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti. A Gurgaon police official had earlier said that no namaz was scheduled to be offered at the site that day.

The row dates back to 2018. The Haryana government had zeroed in on 23 open spaces for the Friday prayer congregation with a duty magistrate each to oversee security. Also, six places in neighbouring Manesar were identified where police were deployed.

The “breakthrough" was achieved after talks between the representatives of the minority community and the police commissioner. Initially, it was agreed that police will be deployed at 13 open spaces. However, it was later increased to 23.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had then created a stir after he had said that prayers should be offered at dedicated places of worship only, and not in open spaces.

The spate of disruptions began on April 20, 2018, when a group of men gathered on the ground to offer Friday prayers but were disrupted by men shouting “Jai Shri Ram", who asked the people to dismiss. The video went viral and a week later, on April 26, 2018, six men were arrested for violence.

