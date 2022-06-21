'Gutsy': This Actor Turned Down the Controversial Layer'r Shot Ad Calling it 'Derogatory'

An actor had refused to do the problematic Layer’r Shot ad that recently shocked the public. The advertisements featured four men discussing who gets the “shot" on the last remaining bottle of perfume, but showing a woman instead of the bottle. The other showed some men walking in on a man and a woman in a bedroom and talking about getting a shot, but it’s really about the body spray. The body spray brand later apologised after receiving immense backlash. It also asked other media partners to stop the telecast with immediate effect.

Most social media users had wondered how the ads had been greenlit through several rungs of approval that it must have required. It turns out that one person, at least, had the sense to see the ad for what it was. Abbas Mirza shared the story of his actor friend Saurabh Verma who politely refused to do the ad as he found it “derogatory and demeaning for women". Screenshots from Saurabh’s chat with the casting agent for the ad were also shared by Abbas.

Advertisement

“Thanks for sharing Abbas. It’s so good to know that there are still creative people out there who don’t pawn common sense for work. Like you said, may his tribe grow," wrote a commenter. “Much relieved to see this. Being a mother and a mother of a girl child, I died many slow deaths inside when the ad was broadcast. I have refrained from making any public comments dissing the ad simply because I felt negativity spreads too fast and more people will see the ad out of curiosity. This is my first comment on the subject. I am relieved there is consciousness alive in the society," wrote another. Another said, “Kudos to Saurabh, for turning down this kind of work in a cut-throat industry. And kudos to you, Abbas for narrating his story. Goes to show the storyteller is as important as the story itself."

Advertisement

Layer’r Shot earlier responded to the online backlash in a statement: “This is with reference to our recent two TV advertisements of Layer’r SHOT on various broadcasting platforms. We, the brand Layer’r SHOT would like to inform one and all that only after due & mandatory approvals, we have aired the advertisements, wherein, we never intended to hurt anyone’s sentiments or feelings or outrage any women’s modesty or promote any sort of culture, as wrongly perceived by some.

Advertisement

“However, we sincerely apologise for the advertisements that consequentially caused rage amongst individuals & several communities and beg their pardon. Most importantly, we have voluntarily informed all our media partners to stop the telecast/broadcasting of both the TV advertisements from 4th June with immediate effect," it added.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.