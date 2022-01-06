Hairstylist Jawed Habib Spits on Woman's Hair in Training Seminar, NCW Takes Note

Popular hairstylist Jawed Habib is going viral on social media due to a video in which he is seen spitting on a woman’s head while styling her hair. The incident allegedly took place during a training seminar at Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. In the clip, he is seen combing the hair of a woman and asking participants to listen to him carefully. He then goes on to say that if there is scarcity of water, the hairdresser can use his spit. At the same time, he spits into the woman’s hair. When the crowd reacts, he says: “Is thuk mein jaan hain." (There is power in this spit). However, News18 could not independently confirm the authenticity of the clip. Watch the video here:

Another clip has emerged in which the woman from the seminar shares her humiliating experience. She identifies herself as Pooja Gupta and says: “I am from Baraut and I run a beauty salon called Vanshika Beauty Parlour. I recently attended a seminar by Jawed Habib sir. He invited me to the stage for a haircut and misbehaved with me. He showed that if you do not have water, you can use saliva to cut hair. I did not get the haircut. I will rather get a haircut from the barber in my neighbourhood, but not from Jawed Habib."

In the meantime, the National Commission of Women tweeted that they have taken cognizance of the incident. “@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the incident. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @dgpup to immediately investigate the veracity of this viral video and take appropriate action. The action taken must be apprised to the Commission at the earliest," they wrote.

The video has attracted shocked reactions from users who have been sharing the video:

“Jawed Habib, the hairdresser found spittíng on the head of a customer.!! “Iss thóók mein jaan hai".! This is disgusting. Utter disgusting.!

“The women on whose head Jawed Habib spat, describes the public humiliation. If publicly they are spitting on the head, don’t know what else they must be using in their salon products. Only a dumb fool will go for a hair cut in #JawedHabib saloon."

“#shame on this #jawedhabib @JH_JawedHabib this is very disrespectful to our salon industry if you guys agree to please #Retwitte this thing and show him that this is wrong!!!!!!"

Jawed Habib had joined the BJP in 2019.

