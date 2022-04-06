Haldiram's Outlet Manager Praised After Reporter Questions 'Urdu' Description on Packaging

Haldiram’s has come under discussion on Twitter after a video went viral wherein a reporter from an Indian news channel got into a verbal altercation with an outlet manager. In the viral clip, the reporter attempts to accost the manager on a Haldiram’s product packaging holding instructions that she claims are written in Urdu. The reporter claims that in writing the instruction in Urdu, the outlet has attempted to “hide" or “promote" something. The outlet manager retorts, saying, “Ma’am, if you want to have it, you can have it. If you don’t want to have it, you can leave it here and go." She also asks the reporter if people from three Indian communities come to the outlet, who may know three languages- Hindi, Urdu, English- why she (the reporter) was bent on reading only the prescription written in Urdu. “Aap ko Urdu hi kyun padhni hain, ma’am? English aur Hindi bhi hain wahan pe aap ke liye," she tells. A man in uniform, presumably a police official, can also be spotted at some points in the clip.

‘Haldirams’ started trending on Twitter after the video went viral. A journalist has since claimed that the description is not written in Urdu in the first place, but in Arabic.

As per an Entertainment Times report, the Urdu instruction was placed on the packaging of ‘Falhari Mixture’. The front of the packaging is in English, while a part of the description on the back is purportedly in Urdu. The pack also bears the ‘vegetarian’ symbol.

