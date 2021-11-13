Half the Residents of This Remote Chinese Village are Dwarfs, and No one Knows Why

Half of the people living in a remote Chinese village are dwarfs. Unusual, right? Media reports say that 50 percent of residents of the village, situated in Sichuan Province in southwest China known as Yangsi, are dwarfs. The people living there were all born and raised in Yangsi. Scientists are perplexed by the phenomenon and have failed to find the reason why the residents are shorter than the national height. A report shows that 40 of 80 residents in the village are dwarfs. The tallest one in the village is about 3 ft. 10 inches in height, while the shortest is 2 ft. 1 inch. To understand the reasons behind the unusual difference between an average human and the residents of Yangsi, scientists tried every possible testing from inhabitants to testing things like the water of the area, their food, and even soil but couldn’t succeed in arriving at an explanation. An elderly of the village said that one night in summer, a mysterious disease spread in the area among children between the age group of 5 to 7, adding that it’s those kids who just simply stopped growing. Besides, a few others also suffered from different physical disabilities, the person added.

However, as time passed, many came with different unusual explanations and stories behind the phenomenon in the village, like back in 1997, it was suspected that due to the high-level presence of mercury concentrations in the soil of the village, the people weren’t growing. However, there was hardly any evidence to support the theory.

Meanwhile, some also believe that due to the effect of poisonous gas released by Japan towards China, the phenomenon has spread in the village. However, to date, no one has been able to give an exact answer to this mystery.

The government of China has never denied the existence of Yangsi Village but no foreigners are permitted to visit there.

