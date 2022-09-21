Halloween Has Come Early With This Levitating Stranger Things Decoration That's Going Viral

A TikTok couple’s spooky Halloween decoration has created a massive buzz on the internet. The festival is still a month away but this viral couple’s Stranger Things-inspired creation has already won multiple hearts online. Aubrey and Dave Appel chose a horrific scene from the latest season of the sci-fi horror show which sees the character Max Mayfield levitating above the grave of her late brother Billy. Not different from the show’s scene, Max’s figure created by the couple floats in front of the Appel’s home in Chicago, without any visible strings and internet users haven’t still figured out how they managed to make the attention-worthy decor.

The couple shared their decor via TikTok and the video of the same has racked up more than 13.6 million views online. While reacting to the viral clip, a user wrote, “This is freaking awesome," one more added, “Imagine being a neighbour who didn’t watch Stranger Things." During an interaction with NBC News, Dave Appel stated that people began asking them how they managed to do it. He said, “When people started showing up at our house early … they were like, ‘We saw you on TikTok. How is she up there?'"

For the past four years, the Appel family has been making elaborate decorations for Halloween decorations. It all began when the pandemic hit and they got more time to plan out-of-the-box stuff. Reportedly, the couple calls themselves “Home Haunters," adding that they go all-out every season. Notably, the Appels are also a part of the Chicago Haunt Builders, a collective of decorators who make intricate Halloween decor at their homes. The duo is massive fans of Strangers Things, hence when they started putting things together for this year, they were keen on creating something inspired by the show.

Aubrey stated, “We’re obsessed with horror, so it’s the best of both worlds." The couple takes great pleasure to watch how practical effects can make things in horror flick a part of reality and this is what inspires them to make more unrealistic things appear real. Dave Appel continued, “We grasped on to that because it’s so cool and it’s art in its own grotesque way." Taking about the Max figure suspended outside their house, the couple revealed that it is made of items including pool noodles. The couple still continues to tweak the prop to make it more realistic before Halloween.

