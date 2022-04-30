'Hamlet' on Car Bonnet: Desi Comedian Delivers Shakespearean Rant on Heatwave

The heatwaves that are currently pestering multiple states in the country, brought along a wave of discontent and vexation among people as well. In such scorching scenarios, we thought of helping things cool down a bit. We are offering something that might treat the hot-headedness that this heatwave has induced. Indian stand-up comedian and TV host, Danish Sait, recently came up with an amazing topical bit with an artfully included Shakespearean touch. Danish, in the world of social media, is quite popular for adding a tinge of humour to contemporary issues. And as social media started buzzing with how hot April turned out to be, Danish surfaced with yet another funny clip.

Fostering his signature style of talking over the phone, Danish offered the audience some meticulously placed Shakespearean puns in the conversation, or should we say “con-pun-sation.” Alright, let’s leave the puns to Danish since he seems to be adept at it and we are clearly not.

“What is this heatwave? Some time back it was a ‘Winter’s Tale,’ now it has become a “Shake-sphere,” says Danish in the opening line. He then continues to bring up Hamlet, Macbeth, and what have you. “In this heat, I can make a Hamlet on my car’s bonnet sir. Every day, three times a day, I am taking a ‘Mac Bath’,’ he is heard saying in the video.

Well, we are not going to ruin all the puns for you, so go ahead and spot these yourself. Take a look:

Since being shared, the video has amassed more than 30,000 views, with giggling netizens appearing with their reactions in the retweets.

“Brilliant,” said one user.

Another highlighted what seems to be their favourite pun.

One called it “Truly the heights” of Danish in his “Shakespearean.”

This user highlighted many Shakespearean puns in one tweet.

Replying to this, Danish added to the pun list.

So, what are your thoughts about the video?

