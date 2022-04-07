Hands-free: This Japanese Robot Will Peel You a Banana in 3 Minutes

Robots in Japan are found on factory floors carrying out simple tasks or delivering food to restaurant patrons but researchers have now unveiled a robot capable of executing the delicate task of peeling a banana without squashing the fruit inside. While the dual-armed machine is only successful 57% of the time, banana peeling points to a future where machines undertake more subtle operations than moving metal parts or delivering coffee. Video from researchers at the University of Tokyo showed the robot pick up and peel a banana with both hands in about three minutes.

Researchers Heecheol Kim, Yoshiyuki Ohmura and Yasuo Kuniyoshi trained the robot using a “deep imitation learning" process where they demonstrated the banana-peeling action hundreds of times to produce sufficient data for the robot to learn the actions and replicate it.

Here is the video:

In this case, the banana reached its success rate after more than 13 hours of training.

While still undergoing more testing, Kuniyoshi believes his robot training method can teach robots to do different simple “human" tasks.

He hopes the better-trained robots can alleviate Japan’s labour shortage problems, for example at bento lunch box or food processing factories that are highly dependent on human labour.

This is not the only robot that severs you the food which you love, a company in Jersey City, USA have developed a technology that is now taking the next step by packing its invention into a vending machine. The machine has just been installed in Jersey City, USA. For only $6.99, customers can get a burger made by the robot with the ingredients they choose. There is everything needed inside the machine to prepare the order: a refrigerator to keep the burgers cool and a grill to cook them, but also an automatic cleaning system to keep the robot kitchen clean.

The burger vending machine could be destined to make its way to airports in the United States, as well as shopping malls and universities.

And the burger isn’t the first ever dish to be “cooked" by a robot. In Israel, a Pizza Hut franchise has already developed a robot that makes pizzas. And, in February, Super Bowl spectators were able to test an automated food truck serving up ramen.

