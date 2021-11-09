Handwritten Page From Sherlock Holmes 'Hound of Baskervilles' Novel Sells For Rs 3 Crore

It seems fans of old world charm and handwritten manuscripts still exist. Recently a handwritten page by British author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle from his original manuscript for the Sherlock Holmes novel The Hound of the Baskervilles sold for more than £300,000 (Rs3,00,74,622) in Texas, United States. Auction of the original piece was carried out by Heritage Auctions on November 6. Doyle had published The Hound of the Baskervilles in 1902 which brought back his most famous character, Homes. Doyle had killed him off in the 1894 book Memoirs of Sherlock Holmes. However, The Hound of the Baskerville marked Holmes’ return and remains one of the most popular among Doyle's books based on the detective. The page that was auctioned last week, measured 20cm by 33 cm and was headed “Chapter XIII, Fixing the nets.” The page was bought by a private buyer in Dallas for $423,000, reported The Times.

In a statement shared by Heritage Auctions it was mentioned that in the novel Holmes appears in less than half of the book and most of the story centers around his assistant, Dr Watson. Hence the page being auctioned holds more value since it includes an entire scene in which Holmes discusses the mysterious murder on the moor with Watson.

Advertisement

Talking about how the auction of the page came to be, Heritage Auctions Historical Manuscripts Director Sandra Palomino said in a statement that New York-based publishers of the book, McClure, Phillips & Company, began the publicity campaign in an effort to promote the book and the return of Holmes. The publishers had asked the author for the original manuscript, and after receiving it, they divided the pages and offered them individually to dealers who purchased copies of the book. Palomino added that the manuscript was written on paper that was popular at the time but also was very acidic in its chemical composition. This made the paper more vulnerable to deteriorate quickly than many other types of papers. “Therefore, not many pages have survived, and of those, few are in this condition, making this important piece of literature a must-have rarity for serious collectors,” said Palomino.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.