Happy Birthday Elon Musk: Billionaire Businessman’s Latest Memes That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ELON MUSK: American businessman and founder of Tesla automobile, Elon Musk turned 51 on Tuesday. Known for his love for space exploration and other engineering ventures, the celebrity businessman has also struck a chord with the younger audience on social media with his meme knowledge. However, the SpaceX founder has also been the subject of memes on the unforgiving internet.

Let us take a look at some of the interesting memes that include Musk in some context:

Earlier this month, Musk tweeted a meme of a Byzantine soldier who is in bed thinking to himself whether he “locked the gate" and under the image a text read, “1453 Constantinople." Through his tweet he was taking a dig at the Fall of Constantinople, also known as the Conquest of Constantinople, which was the capture of the capital of the Byzantine Empire by the Ottoman Turks.

Advertisement

Musk, through his tweets on Bitcoin and Dogecoin led to significant gains and drops of crypto currency value. The billionaire CEO had shared this meme last year in December to make fun of “decentralized autonomous organization" (DAO) and Web3 lovers, portraying them as evangelists who even pitched the blockchain at private places.

Another meme shared by Musk came with a not-so-subtle reference to women’s self pleasure devices. Musk shared this meme, featuring a shot from Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix. The actor was seen running with an object while another man chased him. The text over the image read, “Me with the weird lightsaber I found under my mom’s bed."

Advertisement

Taking a dig at YouTube, Musk shared this meme featuring Patrick Star from the cartoon series SpongeBob Square Pants. The meme came with two emotions of Patrick Star, the one where he is angry as the text read, “YouTube when someone swears," while another image where Star is lying unconscious came with a text that read, “YouTube when there are obvious scam ads all over their site."

Which of these memes are your favourite?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.