Happy Birthday SRK: Times Shah Rukh Khan Proved He's the 'Baazigar' of Twitter

The meme, ‘here King, you dropped this, 👑’ was made for Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. Legendary actor, and the ‘King’ or ‘Badshaah’ of Bollywood turns 56 today. For almost three decades, Khan has managed to mesmerize audiences young and old with his acting, style, personality and of course, the dimples. Khan, who started his journey back in 1988, hails from a humble middle-class family and after having spent more than 27 years in the Hindi film industry, he has attained stardom through his determination, hard work, and talent. Khan, who has given us memorable characters such as Ajay/Vicky in Baazigar, Sunil in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na, Raj in DDLJ, Aman in Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabir Khan in Chak De! India, and Mohan Bhargav in Swades, is extremely articulate off-screen, may it be intimate interviews or hosting award functions, his witty one-liners make him stand out as one of the more intelligent artists working in the entertainment industry. But other than just the big screen, his personality radiates on Twitter too. Here’s all the time he’s had the last laugh on the platform.

>When a fan asked if SRK would help him get a date for prom.

>And his humble advice afterwards.

>When a fan during his #AskSRK session had asked, “Accha kuch Urdu main shed-shayri sunaye?"

>When someone asked if he would pick, “bollywood or Hollywood?"

>When you’re asked a dodgy question.

>When a fan asked for his mobile number.

>When a ‘garib’ asked for a reply.

>2+2 is 4 minus 1 that’s 3. Quick maths.

>The reason behind his cute dimples? Born this way.

>When someone asked if he was planning on selling Mannat.

>When a Twitter user asked SRK if he too had become jobless like the user. To this, the actor replied, “Jo kuch nahi karte….woh…" Roughly translated, this means, “People who don’t do anything… They…"

>When he gave us a science lesson.

>When a fan asked him about the colour of his underwear.

>When someone asked what was the secret of his energy. (The answer was not Boost.)

Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction. That is how he was introduced recently by Hollywood’s David Letterman for his talk show on Netflix. And if you know anything about SRK or Bollywood’s “King Khan", you would know what that means. Happy birthday, King.

