Happy Engineer's Day: Twitter Flooded With Memes as People Celebrate OG 'All-rounders'

Every year India celebrates National Engineer’s day on September 15 in order to honour the achievements of the great engineer Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. Not just India, but Visvesvaraya’s great works are celebrated in Sri Lanka and Tanzania. He was one of India’s top engineers and was awarded the highest civilian honour in India, the Bharat Ratna. He undertook several complex projects and managed to deliver remarkable infrastructural results.

On the occasion of Engineer’s day, people took to Twitter and bombarded the platform with memes. The day has the funniest jokes and comments all across social media. Have a look for yourself:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, apart from his contributions in the field of engineering, Visvesvaraya was also called the “precursor of economic planning in India", according to the Institution of Engineers India (IEI). His books, “Reconstructing India" and “Planned Economy of India" were published in 1920 and 1934. Also, he was awarded knight in 1915 while serving as the Diwan of Mysore.

In 2018, Google launched a Doodle on his birthday to celebrate his genius works.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here