Harbhajan Singh Posts Gaffe on Virat Kohli Birthday Wish, Fans Detect 'Umar Akmal Energy'

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh shared a newspaper clip recently that has his followers in splits. He reposted an old tweet of his in which his birthday wish for Virat Kohli was misinterpreted by a Hindi newspaper. In 2017, he had wished Kohli on his birthday and had written: “Happy birthday @imVkohli, my brother from another mother.. khush reh.. rab tenu hamesha chardikala ch rakhe.. god bless." However, a Hindi newspaper misunderstood the part ‘my brother from another mother’ and wrote: “Bhajji called Kohli his second mother". Today, he shared the clip again and added several ‘laugh’ emojis.

The tweet has garnered 22,000 likes till now. The comedy of errors involving the two cricketers generated many laugh-out-loud moments for the fans. Many of them responded with another cricket meme in which Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal had posted a photo with Abdul Razzak and had reportedly captioned it: “Mother from another brother." It’s worth pointing out that the tweet does not exist on the microblogging site. Did Akmal realise the hilarious goof up and immediately take it down from his account? Or did an Internet troll simply photoshop cricketer’s tweet and somehow it looked believable since Akmal has, on several instances, made glaring gaffes online?

Here is how fans reacted to Harbhajan’s tweet:

“same energy."

“Umar akmal:-

Recently, India’s current Test captain Virat Kohli was the subject of a meme thread in which an Indian cricket fan decided to painstakingly put together the many faces of Kohli, comparing him to the viral memes of the Internet. “Kohli as memes," wrote the Twitter user @TituTweets_.

