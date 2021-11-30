Hardeep Singh Puri Visits Hill station With Wife, Says This is Where Couple First Met

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri recently posted a few pictures with his wife Lakshmi Puri, and shared their love story. In an Instagram post, he revealed the name of the place where he met his wife and fell in love with her. The minister recalled the good old days of his first encounter with Lakshmi in a beautiful post he shared on Sunday. He informed his followers that the pictures posted by him were captured against the backdrop of the mountains of Mussoorie.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Puri informed that he met Lakshmi, a former Indian diplomat, in Mussoorie - the famous hill station in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun district.

“That’s where we first met, fell in love and decided to spend our lives together," he said.

The couple was again in Mussoorie to attend the launch of the Foundational Course of the National Academy of Administration.

The post made by Puri, who has multiple ministries under his wing including Petroleum and Natural Gas, garnered over 2,400 likes on Instagram. In the comment section, many congratulated the couple for all these years of togetherness.

“This is incredibly sweet sir, a perfect fairytale. May the good times last till eternity. You are a great inspiration to the nation, the archetype power couple and role models to the next generation. More power to you," wrote an Instagram user.

Many others described the couple as “beautiful pair", “lovely couple" and “made for each other".

Puri and his wife Lakshmi have served India as civil servants. Lakshmi worked for 15 years at the United Nations, before serving as an Indian Foreign Officer for 28 years till 2002.

Puri has served as an Assistant Secretary-General at the United Nations and Deputy Executive Director of UN Women, which works for gender equality. He joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) In 2014 and later became a union minister.

