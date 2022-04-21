Hardik Pandya 'Ditched' IPL to Perform at Coachella With Doja Cat. Here's 'Proof'

Did Hardik Pandya leave IPL 2022 midway to attend the Coachella 2022? Not really. Although Hardik Pandya has an elder sibling in Krunal Pandya, the younger Pandya brother may have a doppelganger in a different part of the world and Twitterati are absolutely convinced. A Twitter user who goes by the handle @stfuprak shared a snapshot of rapper-singer Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini aka Doja Cat performing ‘Get Into It’ in this year’s Coachella when a wild Pandya lookalike appears on the stage, gracefully dancing away during the live performance at the popular music festival.

Internet folks had a good laugh.

Eagle-eyed users were busy finding other cricketers in the now-viral image.

You can watch the Hardik Pandya 2.0 perform here:

Coming back to the real Hardik Pandya, the cricketer and skipper of Gujarat Titans is having a dream season of IPL 2022 so far. Having played six matches, the newly-formed franchise led by Pandya has won five clashes, putting them at the top of the points table.

Last week, Pandya led from the front when his side locked horns with Rajasthan Royals at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday night. Pandya smashed an impressive and unbeaten 87 (52), helping the new IPL 2022 franchise post a dominant total of 192/4 on the board. This was GT captain’s second consecutive fifty in the ongoing tournament.

Notably, Pandya is also in the race for this year’s Orange Cap with 228 runs to his name so far. The list is topped by Jos Buttler with 375 runs.

