'I'll Resign': Hardik Pandya's 50 Against SRH May Cost This Fan With Unique Banner His Job

Hardik Pandya may have cost a fan his job after the Gujarat Titans skipper brought up his 50 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. After Gujarat lost their first three wickets, Abhinav Manohar joined hands with Pandya and stitched a vital 50-run stand to stabilize the innings. Manohar played a crucial 35 off 21 deliveries to help his team recover from a tricky stage. Pandya stayed unbeaten till the end and hit his half-century off 42 balls which also happened to be the slowest in IPL history. But before Pandya reached the half-century mark, a committed fan holding a banner at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy stadium caught the eye of cameraperson and fans as the latter rooted even more for Pandya to slam a 50. Why?

Here’s what the funny banner read:

“If Hardik hits a 50 I’ll resign from my job."

While the fan appeared to be more than glad to have been featured on the big screen, IPL fans felt his job may now be in jeopardy after Pandya successfully met the unusual request.

Unfortunately for Pandya, his 50 came in a lost cause as Sunrisers Hyderabad broke the winning streak of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 after trusted man and SRH skipper Kane Williamson hit 57 off 46 while chasing 163, a knock he also earned Player of the Match for.

