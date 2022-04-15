Hardik Pandya Greeted With Memes as Gujarat Titans Captain Makes Waves in IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya led from the front when his side locked horns with Rajasthan Royals at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday night. Pandya smashed an impressive and unbeaten 87 (52), helping the new IPL 2022 franchise post a dominant total of 192/4 on the board. This was GT captain’s second consecutive fifty in the ongoing tournament as his Thursday night’s exploits have not only put him in the race for Orange Cap just below Jos Buttler but also powered Gujarat Titans to a clinical 37-run win over Rajasthan Royals. Adding cherry on top, Gujarat Titans are now the table toppers with 8 points meaning they have won 4 in 5 games.

Deservingly so, Pandya was appreciated by the cricket fraternity on social media as IPL watchers took the meme route.

Some words of genuine appreciation.

Defending the 193-run target, Lockie Ferguson claimed three wickets as Rajasthan were restricted to 155/9 in 20 overs. Jos Buttler started the chase on a strong note with a quickfire fifty but after his departure on 54, the Royals failed to recover and lost wickets at regular intervals. Buttler’s 24-ball stay in the middle was laced with 3 sixes and 8 fours.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.