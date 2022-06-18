Hardik Pandya Slept 7.5 Hours for Months But Twitter Fails to See the 'Struggle'

Hardik Pandya has become the latest celebrity to be trolled on social media for sharing his “struggles", even though many argued that he was only addressing the discipline required in maintaining a schedule. Celebrities from various walks of stardom “complaining" about their “struggles" is not something the Internet is particularly interested in hearing about. Every time that someone has attempted it, it hasn’t really gone down well. One could argue it started off with Ananya Panday, who inspired memes after Siddhant Chaturvedi’s terrific reply. Now, Hardik Pandya is getting trolled after a Twitter user shared a snippet from an interview where he spoke about sleeping at 9:30 in the night for four months and waking up at 5 in the morning to train.

It’s safe to say that Twitter users struggled to find the struggle in sleeping 7.5 hours. Pandya was speaking about working hard during his six months off before making a comeback. “I always worked hard in my life, and it has always given me the result I wanted." There were many who defended Pandya’s comment, too.

Those who supported Pandya’s comment also had some points to make.

Recently, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor had been similarly criticised after speaking about the “sad reality" of his life.

