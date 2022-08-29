'Hardik Pandya, Take a Bow': Twitter Greets Indian Star With Memes After Special Win Over Pakistan

Hardik Pandya, cool as a cucumber, finished off in style with a gigantic six to Mohammad Nawaz as India won the nail-biting affair against Pakistan by 5 wickets and only 2 deliveries to spare. Needing 7 off the last 6 deliveries, Ravindra Jadeja tried to pull the first delivery but ended up missing the ball that, unfortunately for Indian fans, disturbed the woodwork. Dinesh Karthik, the finisher as fans know him, took a single and brought Pandya back on strike.

All eyes were glued on Pandya who kept his nerves after the third delivery elicited no run. Gesturing to Karthik that he had things under control, Pandya went hard and went big.

A special win for Indians, who saw the Men in Blue getting crushed at the hands of arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20I World Cup the previous year, Pandya was hailed a hero for his incredible efforts both with the bat and the ball.

Pandya remained unbeaten for 33* while 3/25 were his bowling figures.

India needed 41 runs from the last four overs as Jadeja and Pandya unleashed themselves on the Pakistan bowlers who were struggling with cramps. Pandya smacked three fours in the penultimate over to make things easy for India in the final over. However, Jadeja was dismissed on the first ball of the over which shifted the momentum a bit but Pandya got the job done with a maximum. He scored 4 fours and a six during his match-winning knock. Earlier, the all-rounder also performed well with the ball and claimed three wickets.

Hardik Pandya was awarded Player of the Match for his all-round efforts.

