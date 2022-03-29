Krunal Pandya Dismissed His Brother Hardik in IPL 2022 and Twitter Brought Out Family Memes

The Pandya brothers - Hardik and Krunal - who have been a constant in the Mumbai Indians camp were seen against each other in a thrilling contest on Monday night at the Wankhede where Lucknow Super Giants locked horns with Gujarat Titans. While Hardik has been given the duties to lead Gujarat Titans, the elder brother, Krunal, was bought by Lucknow Super Giants headed by KL Rahul. Fittingly enough, captain Hardik had an uphill task to rescue Gujarat from the dire situation after his side was reduced to 15/2 in the run chase. He did so with Matthew Wade and the duo steadied the ship, taking the total to 72/2 in under 11 overs before Krunal was introduced into the attack.

Facing his elder brother Krunal, Hardik mistimed the ball, and Manish Pandey stationed at long-off pouched an easy one. Krunal’s celebrations were subdued and understandably so. Twitter, however, had a good laugh at the brothers up against each other.

Meanwhile, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Sadarangani snatched victory from Lucknow Super Giants’ jaws to guide Gujarat Titans to their first win on IPL debut. The two new franchises played a thrilling contest at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai and Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat emerged victorious courtesy of two southpaws who smashed the Lucknow all around the park in the last five overs. Chasing the target of 159, Tewatia smashed quickfire 40* while he got ample support from Sadarangani who also remained unbeaten on 15 as Gujarat won the match with 2 balls to spare.

