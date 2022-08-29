Hardik Pandya's 'Confident' Nod to Dinesh Karthik in Tense Situation Shows He Has Nerves of Steel

India needed 6 off 4 balls. Not a tough ask, if you know how T20 cricket works. But Pakistan had set a sub-par target of 148 after they were asked to bat first by Rohit Sharma. India had already lost in-form batter Ravindra Jadeja off the first delivery of the final over bowled by Mohammad Nawaz. Facing the third delivery, Pandya dug deep but for no run. This was when the Indian all-rounder gestured to “finisher" Dinesh Karthik stationed at the other end with: “It’s okay, I got this."

It was merely a head nod that can be interpreted in ways you may like but the gesture, in that moment, reassured all of the Indian fans chewing off their nails in front of their television screens. Next ball, Pandya smacked one out of the park. India ended up on the winning side in an otherwise cracker of an encounter against their arch-rivals Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium. The Men in Blue won with 5 wickets and 2 deliveries to spare.

Pandya, naturally, became everyone’s hero. His exceptional 3/25 bowling figures were followed by an unbeaten 33*. His all-round effort won him the Player of the Match trophy.

But it was his head nod that stayed with the fans and they shared the incident on Twitter, over and over again.

India needed 41 runs from the last four overs as Jadeja and Pandya unleashed themselves on the Pakistan bowlers who were struggling with cramps. Pandya smacked three fours in the penultimate over to make things easy for India in the final over. However, Jadeja was dismissed on the first ball of the over which shifted the momentum a bit but Pandya got the job done with a maximum. He scored 4 fours and a six during his match-winning knock.

