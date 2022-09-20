Hardik Pandya's Freak Batting Show Against Australia in First T20I Inspires Memes on Twitter

Hardik Pandya played a superb and unbeaten knock of 71 in just 30 deliveries to propel India to an intimidating total of 208/6 against Australia as the all-rounder ended the Indian innings with a hat-trick of sixes. Pandya’s fireworks came after KL Rahul (55) and Suryakumar Yadav (46) played handy innings on Tuesday at a packed Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali.

However, it was Pandya’s finishing move that got the crowd on its feet, and had social media celebrating the special innings that they had just witnessed.

The 28-year-old Indian all-rounder sent Cameron Green for three back-to-back sixes on the final three deliveries of the first innings as India crossed a 200+ score with ease.

Pandya going berserk inspired plenty of memes on Twitter.

Earlier, Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the series-opener at PCA Stadium, Mohali. Tim David received the debut cap for Australia from Matthew Wade. Jasprit Bumrah missed out for India as he is still not 100 percent fit. While Rishabh Pant failed to get a place in the XI as the team management preferred Dinesh Karthik over him. Umesh Yadav returned to the Indian team after more than three years.

