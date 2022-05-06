Hardik Pandya's Son Agastya Blows Flying Kisses to Rashid Khan in Heartwarming Video

While the cricket field is loaded with intense action, and high voltage clashes, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has also given fans some adorable off-field moments. From Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf Du Plessis wearing an all-Indian outfit, to Delhi Capitals batter David Warner having a fun pool time with his kids- a number of times, off-field instances have gone viral on social media. The latest one added to this list is a video of Rashid Khan playing with Hardik Pandya’s son Agastya. The clip is the cutest thing you will see today on the internet.

Players are always accompanied by their families during IPL tournaments. While the cricketers get busy on field, we have often seen their families interacting and jelling up. The social media accounts of franchises never miss to capture these moments and share them with fans. One such video recently shared by the Gujarat Titans caught the attention of internet users. In a short reel video, Pandya is seen carrying his son Agastya in his arms, while former Afghan skipper and his GT teammate Rashid is seen standing right next to him. The bowler is seen blowing kisses to the toddler. While Rashid was trying to playfully make the child laugh, what made the internet go awe was Agastya’s reaction. He can be seen blowing flying kisses back to the bowler.

The little munchkin’s reaction made everyone laugh. Watch the clip here:

The adorable interaction quickly went viral. The post garnered tons of comments, with one user stating, “Talent+ humbleness+personality+cuteness= Rashid Khan." “So cute", “cuteness overloaded", “ aww cuteee", “so cute Aguu" – read many other comments on the post.

Not just Rashid, looks like Pandya’s little one enjoys spending time with other teammates too. Another picture posted by the Titans featured the IPL franchise’s head coach Ashish Nehra too playing with the baby boy.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans are currently the table topper, and most likely will also qualify for the finals.

