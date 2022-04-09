Hardik Pandya's Stunned Reaction to Rahul Tewatia's Heroics Sums Up Gujarat Titans' Win

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya experienced a range of emotions during the final moments of Friday night’s game as the debuting franchise, riding on the heroics of opening batter Shubman Gill (96) and magicman Rahul Tewatia, clocked their third consecutive victory in IPL 2022. Chasing 190 set by Punjab Kings, Gill missed out on a deserving century before the equation came down to 18 runs off the last over bowled by Odean Smith. David Miller failed to connect the first delivery and skipper Pandya took off for a run to take the strike. Wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow who had pouched the ball hit the bull’s eye and the distraught GT captain had to walk back to the hut.

But when Gujarat Titans required 12 off 2, Rahul Tewatia did the unthinkable. Tewatia smoked Smith for two maximums as the members of Punjab Kings watched the ball sail over the boundary rope in disbelief. Pandya, who was sitting in the dugout, shared a similar sentiment, as he stayed glued to his chair in utter astonishment.

Advertisement

Also Read: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia Star as Gujarat Titans Beat Punjab Kings by 6 Wickets

His priceless reaction soon went viral on microblogging site Twitter.

The Punjab side made a brilliant comeback at the death and they were on the verge of a victory only to be denied by Tewatia in a dramatic fashion.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.