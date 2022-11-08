Hardware Company Tiny Circuits Launches World's Smallest TV Sets, Take A Look

Television is one of the essential things in our daily life. With time, the appearance of television has changed a lot. Earlier, it used to be very small, heavy, and black and white. Now it is big, colourful, and thin. People put their favourite programmes on the big TV screens and enjoy them. But have you heard about the world’s smallest TV sets?

Recently, a hardware company named Tiny Circuits has created a special electronic device, which is known as the smallest TV set in the world. Usually, people are fond of the big TV, but this television, which looks quite a bit different from the normal Television, is no less. The company has made two TV sets, Tiny TV 2 and Tiny TV Mini.

Tiny Circuits is famous for making mini electronic devices and has now launched the two mini TVs. These mini TVs, look quite familiar to old TV models, like the size of postal stamps. These televisions work exactly like normal TV.

It consists of knobs, remote control, and 8 GB storage adjusting the channel and volume. One can also upload a video by connecting it to the computer. This TV is going to run on battery, which is enough to play videos for 2 hours.

Take a look at the mini Televisions:

Reacting to the video, one of the users commented, “Tiny Circuits are great, I brought a Thumby when they had the Kickstarter last year. It’s a really impressive bit of engineering to produce something so small and yet fully functional, this looks no different."

Another one wrote, “This is cool and there are lots of classic TV shows that are now in the public domain that you can download and play on this thing!"

“So adorable," added another.

The display size of Tiny TV 2 is 26 mm i.e. 1 inch, while it is set on a speaker of 0.6 to 0.4 inch. The screen of the Tiny Tv Mini is 0.6 inches i.e. 15 mm and its internal capacity is also 8 GB. It will already come with some videos loaded, while there is also the facility of uploading new videos. This TV with an OLED display is being promoted as the world’s smallest TV. It can be purchased for Rs 4000 ($ 49) to Rs 5000 ($ 59), while for remote, one has to pay rupees 1000 ($ 10) extra.

