Harp, Lady or Flower: What You See First Reveals Your Personality Traits

Among the senses that the human body works with, vision is the most associated with our perception of the world. And rightly so. The eyes act as one of the portals through which elements of the physical world enter our mind and, as a result, shape our personality. An optical illusion, created to analyse and observe where our eyes, and subsequently, our minds focus first, claims to define our personality. The illusion, created by Rafal Olbinski, is a personality test that attributes different character traits to the viewer depending on what their eyes see first. So, are you ready to get your personality tested? Here it is then.

Advertisement

The optical illusion is a beautifully constructed image of a harp and its strings. However, on a closer look, you will find that the internal periphery of the instrument is in the shape of a lady’s face. Digging deeper into the intricacies of the illusion, you will observe that the two broken strings mirror the hair strands of the women. The picture also displays a yellow flower that is strategically placed where the ears are supposed to be.

Now that you have viewed the illusion and understood all its details, let’s find out how the illusion defines your personality.

The Harp

Advertisement

If you saw the harp first, then it means that you seek love and have a strong desire for inner beauty. It also signifies that you need to start accepting your flaws and weaknesses and begin a journey of self-love. It also highlights that you have a strong connection to music and are deeply relieved listening to or playing an instrument.

The Lady

Advertisement

If the first thing you saw was the lady’s face, then it means that you have a lot of inner strength and you have overcome some significant challenges in life. Like a metal that turns into an ornament after being blazed in fire, you also have turned out to be a beautiful person after going through hardships in life.

The Flower

If you saw the yellow flower first, it signifies that you are an excellent listener and are good at focusing on the most important and meaningful things in life. It highlights the listening ability since the flower represents the lady’s ear in the image. In addition, you are compassionate and tend to help and support people in need.

So, what did you see first?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.