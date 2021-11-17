Five-foot 'Hogwarts' Cake Weighing 100 kg Donated on Harry Potter Film's 20th Anniversary

To commemorate 20 years since the first Harry Potter film, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone released, British artist and cake sculptor Michelle Wibowo created a scaled model cake of Hogwarts castle. The first Harry Potter movie based on the titular novel by JK Rowling was released on November 16, 2001. To celebrate the occasion, Wibowo constructed the iconic Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. According to a report by BBC, the cake created by Wibowo and her team measured 6 feet in width and 5 feet in length. The cake weighed 100 kilograms and was unveiled at Warner Bros Studio Tour in Leavesden, Watford, where much of the Harry Potter movies were shot. It took Wibowo an arduous 320 hours to construct and set the spitting version of the fictional magical school. BBC reports that the cake was made with vegan-friendly ingredients and donated to a local charity fighting food poverty called One Vision.

The charity organisation shared pictures of the cake and also extended their gratitude through a tweet which read, “Delighted to share the great news of our partnership with Warner Bros, we have been chosen as the charity to be a part of their 20th Anniversary of the making of the film Harry Potter. We will ensure the cake will be distributed to our service users.”

Enoch Kanagaraj, Founder And Chief Executive of One Vision and fellow member of the charity organisation Harjit Singh were seen with Warner Bros representative in a video posted on Twitter. Harjit thanked Warner Bros for bringing in the “splendid-looking cake.” He mentioned that the cake will go to several families supported by One Vision. When Harjit asked the Warner Bros representative how many slices the cake can be divided into, he was told that at least 400 slices can be cut out of the cake. Besides its enormous quantity, Harjit was also assured about the quality and taste of the cake. “We are so proud of how it looks but I can also confirm of how good it tastes,” said the Warner Bros representative.

What do you think about this giant Hogwarts cake?

