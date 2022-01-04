Harry Potter Reunion Mixes Up Emma Watson and Emma Roberts in Hilarious Gaffe

Potterheads, especially the millennials, started the new year in the perfect way as the much-awaited 20-year reunion of the Harry Potter franchise aired on January 1. The show caught up with the cast and crew of the series and gave the fans a glance into the casts’ lives before, during, and after the world of Harry Potter came to a conclusion. While fans drooled over the show, some eagle-eyed viewers spotted a bizarre blunder. The makers of the reunion special accidentally used the childhood image of Emma Roberts instead of Emma Watson, who plays the role of Hemione Granger in the movie franchise. The blunder came to light when Watson was talking about her obsession with the Harry Potter books when they were released and how her father used to read her the books when she was a child.

During this, a video montage shows the picture of a child sitting on a table wearing Minnie mice ears. According to the makers of the special, it was supposed to be the picture of Watson, but instead, it was the childhood picture of Roberts.

Here’s the picture used in the show, which was uploaded by Roberts on her Instagram account almost 10 years ago!

Fans were pretty quick to notice and flooded social media with this observation.

One user said that the maker had “one job, and it was not using google images."

The blunder reminded one user of the Tumblr days where guessing celebrities by their childhood photos used to be a trendy activity.

One user thought that the mix-up was “a shame."

Here are some other reactions from netizens:

Well, this isn’t the only major goof-up that the Harry Potter reunion consists of. Another mistake caught by highly attentive viewers was the mix-up of names of the twin duo, James and Oliver Phelps, who play the characters, Fred and George, in the wizard saga. In one of the shots, the names appear on the screen but are interchanged – probably because they’re twins?

Oliver Phelps later posted a screengrab of the shot with the mix-up and called it a “revenge" for all the pranks over the years that the brother duo played on their cast in reel and real life.

The Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts was aired in India on Amazon Prime Video on January 1, 2022. The show features the leading trio – Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Watson – and includes the cast and crew reminiscing the days of the creation of the movie franchise.

