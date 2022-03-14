Harry Styles Said 'Love You' to a Stranger, Thanks to Rosalia's Old Phone Number

Spanish singer Rosalia made her debut on an American talk show last week as she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During her appearance, the Latin Grammy-winning singer revealed how British singer Harry Styles was left confused when he accidentally pinged a stranger who was using her old phone number.

The 28-year-old singer told Fallon about the hilariously embarrassing moment when Styles thought he was texting her, but was pinging someone else entirely. Rosalia told Fallon that she often changes her phone number, not knowing her previous digits would eventually be recycled. And during one point, when Rosalia did change her number, Styles was not aware of it. “So Harry Styles texts you, thinking it’s you, but someone else has the phone number?" Fallon asked Rosalia. Confirming this, Rosalia revealed the hilarious conversation that happened between Styles and the new owner of Rosalia’s old cell phone number. The singer showed the screenshots of the text conversation on the show.

Styles had texted Rosalía to tell her how much he liked one of her songs, which he called “beautiful." However, the person who received the text responded, “I know my darling," to which Styles answered, “Love it." To this, the unknown person responded, “Love you." And Styles wrote back, “Love you too." However, after this, the unnamed person admitted they had been playing along the whole time as they mentioned, “Haha sorry, you’re wrong," they wrote. “I don’t know who you are." Styles replied, “I’m confused," and the person wrote back, “This number belongs to someone before. But now it’s my number. So don’t bother me anymore. Good night. Thanks."

Advertisement

Styles had shared the screenshot of the conversation to Rosalia on Instagram DMs and told her that her texts “are confusing," revealed the singer.

The hilarious conversation left Fallon and the audience in splits. Rosalia on the other hand quipped, “Imagine being that person, now looking at the Jimmy Fallon show, and saying, ‘I said don’t bother me anymore to Harry Styles!’"

We can only imagine the regret the new user of Rosalia’s phone number must be going through.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.