Harry Styles Says His Movie 'Feels Like a Movie', Chris Pine's Face Becomes Instant Meme

Harry Styles, the internet’s darling on most days, is probably a little worried now. The Don’t Worry Darling cast drama involving director Olivia Wilde and lead actress Florence Pugh saw its zenith at the Venice Film Festival, where the movie had its premiere. Styles, on the other hand, was involved in some drama of his own, where a video ridiculously attempted to show him “spitting" on co-star Chris Pine. While those allegations have been refuted by both of their teams, Styles couldn’t yet catch a break because of an interview at the festival that’s going viral on social media.

In the viral clip, Styles could be seen giving a word-salad explanation of why he liked working in Don’t Worry Darling. “My favourite thing about the movie is that it feels like a movie," he begins. Whatever follows doesn’t sound any better and doesn’t do anything to clarify what he was trying to say. Presumably, Styles was attempting to say that the movie is the kind that one needed to watch in theatres- with its grand sets and stylized costumes- a valid debate. However, he spectacularly failed to get his point across.

Advertisement

Some said he was nervous, others said they kind of got his point, while yet others said he should have been more professional with his answers throughout the Venice Film Festival interviews. Regardless, the video got the full meme treatment, especially with Chris Pine appearing to “astral project" out of his body.

Advertisement

While the jury’s still out on Styles’ acting in Don’t Worry Darling, at least legions of fans think his music is good.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here