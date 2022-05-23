Harry Styles Waves Ukrainian Flag at Recent Concert, Wins Netizens' Hearts

British singer and actor Harry Styles loves to wave flags during his high octane concerts. Mostly, the 28-year-old expresses his solidarity with the LGBTQ community and waves the rainbow flag in his concerts. However, at a recent one in New York, the former One Direction member was seen with the Ukrainian flag and extended his support to the citizens of the eastern European country.

The incident happened on Friday, May 20, during the artist’s One Night Only concert, in which Styles played songs from his newly released album Harry’s House. The concert took place at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. As his show came to conclusion Styles played one of his old hits from 2017, Sign of the Times. After the sombre song, Styles grabbed the Ukrainian flag from one of the fans in the audience and carried it with him across the stage as the crowd cheered.

The heart touching moment became a talking point on social media as well. Many Ukrainian fans of the Dunkirk actor are expressing their gratitude for his significant gesture on a public platform. An emotional fan tweeted Styles’ picture from the concert where he is seen holding the Ukrainian flag and wrote, “I want these photos tattooed on me. Harry Styles thank you for the support. I love you so much and I’m sending my love from Ukraine."

Another fan tweeted, “Harry really went out of his own way to wave the Ukraine flag and during sign of the times was such a meaningful moment cause it reflects on what’s actually happening in Ukraine right now."

One of the tweets by a fan read, “Today is one of many days in the war for Ukrainian. Every day is a fight, everyday people of Ukraine bleed. But for me as a Harry Styles fan today is way better than others because of Harry’s pictures with the Ukraine flag."

Russia began its attack on neighbouring Ukraine on February 24, leaving many Ukrainians to fend for themselves. The invasion still continues even though several European countries and celebrities have condemned the unprovoked attack.

