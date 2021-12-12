Harsh Goenka's US Friend Asked, 'What Does India Look Like'? His Reply Was a Simple Video

Harsh Goenka’s tweets are usually funny, knowledgeable or sometimes just nice anecdotes the businessman wants to share with all his followers. Recently Goenka shared a tweet where he said that he was asked by a friend from America about India. Goenka tweeted that his friend asked him, “What does India look like?", to which without answering in words, he sent a small video to him. So what did Goenka send his friend? A video of a peacock unfurling its beautiful mane of feathers.

Advertisement

Now we definitely agree with Mr Goenka. True to the range of colours as seen in a peacock’s feathers, India is known for its unique identity that also includes its rich diversity. The video that Goenka sent his friend was originally shared from a Twitter handle @fubiz.

Social media users also agreed to Goenka’s answer to his friend. Check out some of the comments:

Advertisement

One person had a hilarious take to this:

Another person shared a small video and urged Goenka to share with his friend too.

India is indeed known for its diversity, be it in its people, regions, landscapes, culture, art, food and many other aspects but what makes us stand out is also the fact that in the face of some much variety, we still have the same beating heart, a unity in our midst. For every less tha nice incident that we come across, there is a far more unifying, beautiful incident we find that reestablishes our faith in our country.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.