Harsh Goenka Got a Food Delivery App Idea With a Twist and Twitter is Game

Like most things, the pandemic has drastically changed our eating habits. As stepping out of the house was restricted and restaurants, eateries were closed for dine-in patrons, people opted for the most convenient way to satiate their cravings – home deliveries. The top players, Zomato and Swiggy witnessed a rise in their customers and daily orders. Considering the rising demand for food delivery applications, business Tycoon Harsh Goenka has thought to make the most of it. Goenka, who is the current chairman of RPG Group, announced about starting a new food delivery start-up that will ‘not deliver food orders’.

Extending greeting to everyone, Goenka started the post by mentioning that he would need everybody’s help, blessings, and wishes as he going to a new venture, a startup food app called Zoggy. He stated that Zoggy would have a super menu and great desserts. Highlighting one of the greatest features of his venture, Goenka said that Zoggy will help everyone to reduce weight dramatically.

Well, you must be wondering how? The business tycoon addressed this query too. He wrote, “You order and I won’t deliver."

Goenka’s imaginary venture has invited various reactions. Let’s check out some of them. One of the twitter users continued the businessman’s thread and wrote, “I’m going to become the investor for the Zoggy and will not invest a single penny."

Many users even suggested slogan ideas for his start up. “Your Tag line should be ‘Order Lunga! Khana Nahi Dunga!’," an individual suggested, while another said, “Na khaonga, na khane doonga".

Check out some more reactions on the post:

Every second day, Business Tycoon Harsh Goenka is in the headlines for his witty and hilarious posts on Twitter. Goenka ensures to give a daily dose of laughter to his fans and followers on the social media site.

