Harsh Goenka Has Plenty of Reasons to Work from Office. Do You Agree?

The debatable saga on social media continues whether working from home or working from the office is more suitable for an employee. After the restrictions have been lifted by the government, many sectors resumed working from the office but there are still many offices which are still availing work from home or hybrid model. RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka has shared a couple of reasons to work from the office in a pie chart representation on Twitter. The first pie chart, in the photo, was about WFH which said – “working."

The second pie chart showcases Working from the office, which has been divided into the progress of the day. It had a huge list that includes working, helping others to do their work, sitting in traffic, getting lunch and getting coffee.

The industrialist penned the caption of the video, “Here is a reason why you should work from office."

Well, yes, the tweet has garnered a lot of attention on social media. A person wrote, “A correction," and shared another screenshot with the WFH pie divided into have and it said “for office" and “for wife".

Another said, “And also because your spouse is fed up of seeing you in the house 24×7."

Someone commented, “Sir my work from home is – Office work, Coffee breaks are replaced by Dhaniya / Pudina todo, Chai banao, Boss and home minister, obey both. Overall it is a skill of maintaining delicate balance that I learned"

Another one added, “Working in office is, you are working in a society…Working from home is you are ruling and putting under pressure, all your ur family members 24×7."

Earlier, the industrialist had shared a video of an influencer talking about why WFH was needed. In which he had quipped and asked if the IT folks were coming back to work.

