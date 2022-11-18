Harsh Goenka Jokes About Sitting Apart from Wife in IndiGo Flight, Airline Responds

Harsh Goenka has a witty sense of humour. His tweets often leave the Internet in stitches. This time his post has invited IndiGo airlines to join in on the fun. Goenka shared a pseudo-conversation between an Indigo airlines staff member and himself. Where the staff informs him that since flights are full, they could not allocate his and his wife’s seats together. So he will be in 1A and his wife would have to be in seat 47B. To which, he responded if he has to pay extra for the service?

Naturally, IndiGo took the opportunity to thank the chairman for a good laugh and let him know that this is part of the reason IndiGo has the service to select preferred seats. In another tweet they added, “Also, no 47B on IndiGo as of now but we totally get the extent of the imagination. Looking forward to welcoming you both onboard soon. ~TeamIndiGo 2/2" Take a look at the exchange here:

It was not just IndiGo that dropped a response to the chairman. Several social media users took it upon themselves to complete the pseudo-conversation. A Twitter user wrote, “Response from airline staff: No sir, your wife has already paid for this."

However, a few others had different observations to make. “Seems like Mrs Goenka is not aboard twitter," read another comment.

“Just curious, do these tweets ever land you in trouble back home?" asked a third user.

Meanwhile, IndiGo started its cargo operations enroute Delhi and Mumbai on Tuesday. Its A321 freighter aircraft was totally transformed from a passenger jet into a full freighter configuration, announced IndiGo in a press release. It will be used to carry general and e-commerce cargo. On its debut the aircraft carried a payload of around 20 tonnes on each leg, that is from Delhi to Mumbai and back. On its official website, it was announced that this new addition to IndiGo, named CarGo, will soon be connecting India to China and the Middle East.

