Harsh Goenka Praises Elon Musk’s 'Inspirational' Journey, Calls it 'Merit' of Hard Work

Billionaire Elon Musk has come a long in his entrepreneurial journey. He has co-founded successful companies like PayPal, Tesla and SpaceX, amongst others. Musk has been in the headline recently for his takeover of the micro-blogging site, Twitter for $44 billion. Musk’s journey has inspired many, and recently industrialist Harsh Goenka, who is known for posting interesting content on social media, shared a video that featured the tech billionaire talking about it all started.

In the video, Elon Musk revealed that when he and his brother founded their first company, they rented a small office space and slept on a couch. He went on to say that they showered at the YMCA (Young Men’s Christian Association) and worked around the clock to build their company. Musk also advised people to work every waking hour, especially those in the early stages of starting a business. The video was reportedly taken in 2014, during the Tesla and SpaceX CEO’s speech at the USC Marshall School of Business’s undergraduate ceremony.

Along with the video, Harsh Goenka penned the post that read, “Merits of working hard".

Watch the video below:

Social media users lauded Elon Musk’s journey and praised him for his hard work. One of the users wrote, “An Outstanding Inspiration to the Entire Universe Sir." Another user wrote that success recognises only those who chose to work hard. So, people looking for a new business keep it in mind and be ready to do the drill while enjoying the process. A third user added, “He is a legend".

Another user called his journey, “Inspiring"

Elon Musk has been in the limelight since his takeover of Twitter. Soon after taking the company in control, Musk announced a series of layoffs including the top officials. Next, he announced to charge of a subscription fee for the blue tick verification. The rollout of the feature began last week before it had to be paused temporarily due to various issues. After the blue tick became available for a subscription, many fake accounts impersonating popular personalities managed to get a blue tick. Twitter was forced to pause the feature to fix such issues.

