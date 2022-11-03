Harsh Goenka Shares Another Viewpoint on Moonlighting After Backing Wipro

Industrialist Harsh Goenka, who previously backed Wipro’s stand on moonlighting of firing 300 employees, has now shed light on another aspect of the trend which cannot be ignored. The business tycoon posted a video on Twitter that featured a man aptly explaining why moonlighting should not be discouraged.

The man highlights how people with prominent positions in Indian society have a side hustle, be it politicians owing businesses, or cricketers having government jobs.

“Many companies are coming heavily against Moonlighting. Why? We are a nation of moonlighters. Our politicians have businesses, our cricketers have government jobs, and our doctors and teachers have clinics and tuitions," he said. In addition to this, it was also brought to light how side hustles in the name of cryptocurrencies, and mutual funds do not raise concerns of owners, but the moment employees begin to use their actual skills to earn money, the concept becomes intolerable.

He continued, “Why are you reacting as if we are in a relationship, and you found me with someone else? Relax, there is not a relationship. This is a restaurant, I am having my main meal with you and going elsewhere for dessert. That’s all."

The man further explained how moonlighting doesn’t affect the billable time of any company, instead, it is the liveable time of a person’s life that he/she may choose to earn extra income. “And I just mortgaged eight hours of my day to you. I still have 16 hours, 2/3rd the majority. I am not moonlighting on your billable time. It’s my livable time," he explained.

Lastly, the man also refers to CXOS having a dozen simultaneous jobs, “And if you are so keen to stop moonlighting, focus on the C suite. Most CXOS have half a dozen simultaneous jobs. They are a CEO in one company, a director in some other company, an advisor to some NGO, sitting on some government panel, and a mandatory angel investor. You have to scroll three times on their LinkedIn profile to find their actual job to spam them for a job. Remember, nobody cares about moonlight if the sun is shining bright," he concluded.

Previously, Harsh Goenka supported the stance of Wipro to fire 300 employees and said that it can not be compared with start-ups like Swiggy that allowed moonlighting.

Notably, a few companies including online food ordering firm Swiggy support moonlighting and give permission to their employees to take up jobs outside their office hours or on weekends that do not hamper their business. However, multiple IT companies including, IBM, Infosys, and Wipro have taken a stand against moonlighting.

