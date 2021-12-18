Harsh Goenka Shares Photo of New York City Drawn by Autistic Artist, Twitter is Fascinated

Businessman Harsh Goenka’s Twitter is a mixed bag of anecdotes from the RPG chairman’s own life, interesting tidbits of information or even viral videos that he comes across. But Mr Goenka recently shared about an autistic artist from UK named Stephen Wiltshire, who drew a 18-feet long photo of the New York City skyline he drew after he saw the entire aerial view of the city skyline for 20 minutes in a helicopter. The painting was drawn at New York’s Pratt Institute of Brooklyn. The photo, which Goenka shared showed the finer details of several prominent buildings in Manhattan.

Check out the tweet below:

Following Goenka’s tweet, a user provided some more information about this:

The lengthy sketch also included iconic Manhattan buildings like Empire State Building and the Chrysler Building. The Daily Mail had reported that Wiltshire drew the entire sketch with just pen and paper and the details of the skyline impressed everyone who admired the sketch.

Wiltshire has received several artistic accolades for his talents and is especially known for his ability to have something similar to a ‘photogenic memory’ as he is known to be able to draw a scene after just looking at it once. He was diagnosed with autism when he was three and didn’t speak til age five.

In 2006 he was named as a Member of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II for his work in the art world.

Twitter users were left impressed by Wiltshire's craft.

