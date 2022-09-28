Harsh Goenka Shares Snippet of Ratan Tata's Inspiring Speech From 2015

An inspiring speech by a successful business tycoon serves as a timely reminder—that with hard work and determination, anyone can succeed in life. Industrialist Harsh Goenka recently took to Twitter to post a similar speech by Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons—also known as one of the most inspiring philanthropists and speakers in the world. His articulate speeches have always been known to inspire people across the world. Goenka took to the micro-blogging platform to share a small part of the industrialist’s 2015 speech that he delivered at the Automotive Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala Ceremony.

Take a look at the post here.

The business tycoon mentioned what his greatest pleasure was in the video. Goenka, Chairman of the RPG Group, posted the video with a caption that read, “What really excites #RatanTata…”

In the video, Tata said,” The greatest pleasure I’ve had is trying to do something that everybody says could not be done.” The short excerpt from an otherwise longer speech showed the kind of grit and determination the businessman possesses.

The tweet that was posted on September 26, 2022, has amassed almost 53.4k views and 383 likes at the time of filing this report. Twitter users appreciated Goenka’s post and Tata’s speech to a great extent. Several comments were left on the post which mentioned that the speech was ‘inspiring’.

One user wrote,” Sir, you are our inspiration” while another user wrote,” Ratan Ji Tata is truly following his predecessors J R D and Jamshed Ji Tatas. They have set such standards in the business world that would be very difficult for anybody else to meet. Most courageous and still a humble human being. We are proud to have such people amongst us.”

A third user said,” Great man. He has inspired millions across the world and living a simple life. May God bless Ratan Tata to live long and continue his great/noble work.”

