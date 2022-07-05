Harsh Goenka Thinks He Could Be Eknath Shinde's Doppelganger and Twitter Agrees

Harsh Goenka thinks he and new Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde could pass for each other and Twitter seemed to agree. The industrialist shared black and white side-by-side photos of the two of them on the microblogging platform and quipped, “To those who come to meet me, sorry for any convenience. I know my Z+ security can be a nuisance. Look forward to your support. Jai Maharashtra!" Many Twitter users made their jokes on the resemblance and some even went as far as to suggest that the two may somehow have been connected in a past life.

“We See-At where you are going but we hope that hopefully your z+ security has their own z+ security with Ceat tyres for the cars and escort vehicles!" A Twitter user quipped, and Goenka replied with a folded hands emoji. Naturally, some “Kumbh ka mela" references were also made at the expense of the two. Goenka seemed to be playing along with the jokes.

Advertisement

Harsh Goenka is known for sharing amusing tidbits on his Twitter. Recently, he shared the snap of a resignation letter written by someone named Rajesh. In the resignation letter, Rajesh wrote “Dear sir, I resign, maza nahin aa raha (I am not having fun)!" Goenka captioned it: “This letter is short but its meaning is very deep. This is a serious problem that we all have to solve."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.