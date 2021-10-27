'If You Could Have Dinner With Anyone': Harsh Goenka's Tweet is Viral for All Right Answers

Industrialist Harsh Goenka is known among the social media crowd for his witty and interesting tweets as much as for his business acumen in the real world. The RPG Group chairman is constantly tweeting about interesting tidbits, hilarious incidents or videos and sometimes even personal anecdotes with his followers who then react to it which have also gotten a response back from Mr Goenka himself! In his latest tweet, the RPG Group boss asked an interesting question to his Twitter followers- ‘If you could have dinner with anyone you desire, who is that person?’

And needless to say, Twitter being twitter, had some of the most hilarious yet mostly relatable responses to it.

One person chose Anna Hazare and also gave the reason!

This was a hilarious one !

This spiralled down fast!

Elon Musk featured on someone’s list too.

Many also wished to have dinner with the man himself who sought answers, Harsh Goenka.

One Twitter user wanted Mr Goenka to have dinner with MS Dhoni, to which the RPG Group boss had an answer to- “He has come home for dinner."

Cricket lovers will remember Mr Goenka had famously tweeted about Dhoni ahead of IPL in 2017 when Rising Pune Supergiant had then replaced the former India skipper as captain of the IPL team and made Australian Steven Smith the captain. A tweet from Harsh Goenka, brother of RPS owner Sanjiv Goenka had made Dhoni fans react angrily and Goenka was forced to retract his statement too. Dhoni’s wife Sakshi too had later posted a cryptic tweet seemingly aimed at RPG Group boss over his tweet.

But well, the duo seems to have let bygones be bygones as Mr Goenka said, MS has even come to his house for dinner.

Who would you like to have dinner with? Tell us below!

